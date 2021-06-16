Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $32.97 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $32.97 million and $45,231.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $344.12 or 0.00860287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00149552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00179938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.00941822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,071.27 or 1.00176409 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,799 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

