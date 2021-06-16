Mirrored Twitter Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $30.30 million and $40,644.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $61.31 or 0.00152954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00150239 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00180121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.13 or 0.00945897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.08 or 1.00348676 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 494,228 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

