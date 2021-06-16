Mirrored Twitter Trading Up 3.5% This Week (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $61.31 or 0.00152954 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $30.30 million and $40,644.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00150239 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00180121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.13 or 0.00945897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.08 or 1.00348676 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 494,228 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

