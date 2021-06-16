Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $29.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.81 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 344,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,487. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $786.17 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after acquiring an additional 829,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,854,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.