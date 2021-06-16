Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 914.7 days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

