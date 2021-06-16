Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 914.7 days.
Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.68.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.