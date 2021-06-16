Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,428,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

NYSE:HII opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.