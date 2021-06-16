Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.62 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

