Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,288 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,830,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,905. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

