Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VST. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of VST opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

