Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

NYSE AER opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.