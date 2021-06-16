Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,076.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,491,827 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $230.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

