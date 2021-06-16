Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 35,527 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.