Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 61,670 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 61,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after buying an additional 65,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.