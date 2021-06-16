Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 61,670 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 96,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,517. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

