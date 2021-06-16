Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 2.96. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth approximately $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 22.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

