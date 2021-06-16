Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,959 ($25.59). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,938.50 ($25.33), with a volume of 951,247 shares traded.

MNDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.57 ($26.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,730.37. The firm has a market cap of £9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

