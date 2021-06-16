Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.25. 12,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.46 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

