Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.19. 4,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,414. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

