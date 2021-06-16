Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $3,084,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in State Street by 10.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 19,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of STT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,325. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

