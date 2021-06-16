Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Culp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Culp stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 38,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

