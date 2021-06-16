Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 125,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

