Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in May

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVVYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 44,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,967. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.