Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 87.3% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the May 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE MSD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 67,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,427. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

