Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Acquires 24 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($388.82).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Lucy Tilley acquired 73 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £894.25 ($1,168.34).

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.33) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.23. The company has a market capitalization of £664.41 million and a PE ratio of 51.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

