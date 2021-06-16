Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 million and the lowest is $109.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $582.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $641.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%.

MPAA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 158,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

