Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Trading Down 3.5%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 2,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYCFF)

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

