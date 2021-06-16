Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the May 13th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho downgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

MRAAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 177,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,990. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.79. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

