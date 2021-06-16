Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,375 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

