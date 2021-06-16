Myriad Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Myriad has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $15,739.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,785,242,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

