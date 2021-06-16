Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.8% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,100 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. 388,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

