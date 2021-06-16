NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells $7,769,883.38 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

