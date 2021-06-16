Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $2,979,600.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NTRA stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.32. 465,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,793. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

