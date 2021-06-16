National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Shares of CM opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after purchasing an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 880,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

