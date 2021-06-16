National Bankshares Downgrades Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.69.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.17 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The firm has a market cap of C$486.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

