NativeCoin (N8V) Market Cap Reaches $7.01 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $46.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 169.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00222288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About NativeCoin

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

