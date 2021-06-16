Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.66. Navistar International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 887.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

NYSE NAV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,867. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Navistar International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

