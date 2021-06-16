NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 769,335 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $110,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NTES stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $108.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

