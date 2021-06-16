New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in May

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 343,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NFGFF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 228,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,657. New Found Gold has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

