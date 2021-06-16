New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of TTEK opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

