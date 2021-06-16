New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.