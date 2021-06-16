New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,196,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,186,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.