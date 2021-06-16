New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $111,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

LNC stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

