Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $1.68 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

