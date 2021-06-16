Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 103,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 99,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NEXA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

