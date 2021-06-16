Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Trading Down 8.6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.70. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.89.

Several brokerages have commented on NEXA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.50 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

