Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.05. The company had a trading volume of 452,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,780. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,086. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.