NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Trading 3.7% Higher

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) shares traded up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. 215,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 288,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.88% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

