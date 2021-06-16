NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

NGM traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 276,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

