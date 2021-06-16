NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.88 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. NIX has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $52,108.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,019.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.68 or 0.06196032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01534461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00428933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00143467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.80 or 0.00688883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00417744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006561 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041474 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,188,566 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

