Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) were up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 6,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 227,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $825.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,640 shares of company stock valued at $819,940 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after buying an additional 481,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 1,796.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $5,562,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $10,014,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.